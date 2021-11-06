ULL's largest fundraiser campaign, ever

ULL is kicking off the university's largest fund-raising campaign, in history, on Friday.

It's a 500 million dollar push for the school to increase philanthropic support, not just for students and teachers, but research and discovery as well as service to the community.

The campaign, which will run through 2025, is already more than halfway to its half a billion dollar goal.

The university says it's programs like this that are key to helping the campus move forward.

Associate vice president of Development at UL, Lisa Capone, tells KATC, "The priorities of the campaign are certainly multi-tasking, every major college and unit on campus will have three to five important priorities that will help them spring forward. But I think of our current projects as our engineer building, health sciences building, Cajun Field, and other athletic expansions. Freshman scholarships are going to be really key to our institution moving forward."

