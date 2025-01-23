Stay alert for black ice if returning to the roads

LAFAYETTE — Neighbors in a still-frozen Acadiana woke up to a beautiful and colorful sunrise in Lafayette Parish early Thursday morning.

While many schools remain closed, others are having to head back to work after three consecutive "sneaux days,"—but road conditions have not returned to 100% normal just yet.

Patches of black ice cover the ground as Thursday morning's temps were still below freezing.

Meteorologist Daniel Phillips says temperatures will push into the 40s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies, so we should see more melting and thawing throughout the day.

If travel is unavoidable, please exercise extreme caution and:

Reduce speed significantly



Maintain a safe following distance



Avoid sudden braking or acceleration



Be aware of black ice and other potential hazards



