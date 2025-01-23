Defrosting Acadiana: Temperatures warm for the end of the week helping area roads

Daniel Phillips

We've got a few more really cold nights, but overall we are slowly but surely thawing out.

Roads Thursday morning will still be icy with black ice likely so keep travel suspended for a little longer.

Temperatures will push into the 40s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies so we should see some even more melting and thawing through the day.

Check road conditions before traveling but it looks like we should be able to get out a little more after lunch.

Daniel Phillips

We'll be back down in the 20s again the next few night but Friday night should be our last freeze for a little while.

Sunshine remains in abundance through the rest of the week and into the weekend but clouds will start to build up on Sunday.

There's an unsettled, but much warmer, pattern taking shape for next week so we may be in line for a couple of wet days.