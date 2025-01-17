School Closures for anticipated winter weather

Acadiana school systems are sending their school closures in anticipation of next week's winter weather.

Here are the announcements we have so far, arranged by parish. If your school is closed and you want it posted here, send the closure information to news@katctv.com

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish School System will be closed Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, due to Arctic Cold Weather. Schools will be sending learning packets home with students at dismissal Friday. Parents, please ensure that your students follow the recommendations on how to complete the packets during the closure. If conditions permit, school and district administrative teams will inspect campuses to assess the conditions of campuses on Wednesday afternoon. They will also continue monitoring weather forecasts, temperatures and road conditions to make a decision about the safe return of students and staff for Thursday, January 23, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) officials have announced that all schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to expected Arctic cold weather and the possibility of snow and/or freezing precipitation. If conditions permit, the LPSS Facilities team and school administration will inspect campuses to assess water and heating systems on Wednesday afternoon. The district will also continue monitoring weather forecasts, temperatures, and road conditions to determine if schools can safely reopen on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Parents, staff, and community stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed by checking the LPSS website, following the district’s Facebook page, tuning into local media outlets, and enabling notifications on the J-Campus app for real-time updates.

Due to the projected winter weather, Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22. LCA is closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day on Monday, January 20.

The Quad will be CLOSED Tuesday 1/21. As of now, we will be open Monday 1/20 and Wednesday 1/22. We will continue to monitor the weather and update you of any changes. Members who normally attend on Tuesday are invited to make up their sessions on a day of their choosing.

LARC will be closed Tuesday due to the weather. We are closed Monday for the MLK holiday as well.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy will close on Jan. 21 & 22.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Due to forecasted freezing temperatures, the possibility of snowfall, and the potential for icy conditions on roads and bridges, all schools and offices in St. Martin Parish will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are taking these precautionary measures to prevent any travel-related incidents. We will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and will make decisions regarding a safe reopening as conditions evolve. Please stay safe and continue to monitor official communication channels for any further updates. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish Families,

We are closely monitoring forecasts indicating the potential for severe weather conditions across St. Landry Parish, with the possibility for increased risk of winter precipitation beginning as soon as Tuesday, January 21, 2025. As a result, we have decided to close all St. Landry Parish schools and administrative offices on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 and Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This school closure includes school-related activities. We anticipate resuming regular school hours on Thursday, January 23rd but will keep you informed if things change. This decision was made after close consultation with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Preparedness to ensure the safety of our students and staff, which remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we take necessary precautions during this winter weather event. We appreciate your continued support of our district.

VERMILION PARISH

From the Vermilion Parish School System: In consultation with OEP and National Weather Service, the call for below freezing temperatures will begin early Sunday evening and last until late Wednesday early Thursday. In addition, frozen precipitation in the form of snow or ice is forecasted for late Monday until Tuesday afternoon. Based on these forecasts, we will be out of school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Re entering school on Thursday will be determined by temperatures and the ability to reopen water lines.

