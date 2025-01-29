State seat belt usage drops in 2024 as two crashes highlight road safety concerns

Fewer Louisiana drivers and passengers are buckling up, according to the 2024 Louisiana Statewide Observational Safety Belt Survey released by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC). The report shows the state’s overall seat belt usage rate dropped to 85.2%, down from 86.5% in 2023.

This decline comes on the same day as two major crashes in South Louisiana, including a fatal crash in Acadia Parish and a major shutdown on I-49 North in Lafayette Parish.

Key Findings From the Seat Belt Survey

The survey, conducted in accordance with federal guidelines, analyzed seat belt use in both urban and rural areas across the state. Here are some key takeaways:

Seat belt usage declined statewide, with a 1.3% drop compared to last year.

Pickup truck occupants had the lowest seat belt usage, with only 77.4% buckling up.

Front-seat passengers wore seat belts 91.3% of the time, while rear-seat passengers lagged behind at 64.1%.

Urban areas had higher compliance rates (86.8%) than rural areas (82.4%).

Two Crashes Today Underscore Seat Belt Safety

The impact of seat belt use—or the lack of it—was made clear today in Acadia Parish, where a Church Point man was killed in a crash. According to Louisiana State Police, 63-year-old Alphonse Credeur was not wearing a seat belt when he crossed the centerline on Grand Prairie Highway and collided with an 18-wheeler. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, in Lafayette Parish, a major crash shut down I-49 North, causing heavy traffic backups near East Gloria Switch Road. Authorities have not confirmed if seat belts were a factor, but the incident adds to growing concerns about roadway safety.

Why It Matters

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45% for front-seat passengers in passenger vehicles and by 60% in pickup trucks. Despite Louisiana’s "Click It or Ticket" campaign and ongoing enforcement efforts, today’s fatal crash is a reminder that buckling up can save lives.

Next Steps

State officials plan to increase awareness efforts and step up enforcement to reverse the decline in seat belt usage. The LHSC urges all Louisiana residents to buckle up, every trip, every time—whether in the front or back seat.

For more details, you can read the full 2024 Louisiana Statewide Observational Safety Belt Survey.

