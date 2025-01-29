Watch Now
I-49 north closed at east Gloria switch road after crash

Traffic is being diverted to east Gloria switch road, and congestion has reached I-10 following a major accident.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — A crash has shut down I-49 North at LA 98 (East Gloria Switch Road), causing significant traffic delays. According to officials, all northbound traffic is being diverted onto East Gloria Switch Road. Congestion has already reached I-10, and drivers are urged to plan for delays or find alternate routes.

The closure was reported around 6:00 PM on Sunday evening. Emergency crews are working to clear the scene, but there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

For neighbors in the area, detours are in place, but traffic is expected to remain heavy until the incident is resolved. Stay updated by checking real-time traffic alerts.

