Unrestrained church point man killed in Acadia parish crash

ACADIA PARISH — A Church Point man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Louisiana Highway 98, also known as Grand Prairie Highway, near Canadian Lane, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and claimed the life of 63-year-old Alphonse Credeur.

Investigators said Credeur was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 eastbound on LA 98 when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the centerline and struck the side of a 2001 Peterbilt 18-wheeler traveling westbound.

Credeur, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured.

State police said impairment is not suspected on the part of the truck driver, who voluntarily provided a breath sample showing no alcohol in his system. A toxicology sample was collected from Credeur and has been sent for analysis.

Troopers continue to investigate what caused Credeur to cross the centerline.

Authorities urge drivers to always wear a seat belt, emphasizing that proper use significantly reduces the risk of severe injury or death in a crash. They also warn against distracted and reckless driving, which remain leading causes of crashes in Louisiana.

This is a developing story.