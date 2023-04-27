Two murder indictments handed up in St. Landry Parish cases

A St. Landry Parish grand jury has hadned up indictments in two recent slayings.

The grand jury indicted Jason Paul Laday in connection with the February 2023 shooting that happened at a health club in Opelousas. He's now charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He's accused of the slaying of Harrison Bordenave; a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre states that wasn't supposed to be at the health club when Bordenave was there, but he went anyway, took a gun, and shot Bordenave after a verbal exchange.

Also indicted was a 17-year-old who is accused in the April 10 drive-by shooting at a supermarket in Opelousas that left a man dead. Roderick Aaron Jr. died in the shooting. The teen is now charged with first-degree murder in the slaying.

Pitre said his office is trying to reduce violence in the parish by "swiftly bringing these matters to justice."