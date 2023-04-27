Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Two murder indictments handed up in St. Landry Parish cases

St. Landry Parish Courthouse
KATC Photo
St. Landry Parish Courthouse
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 17:40:19-04

A St. Landry Parish grand jury has hadned up indictments in two recent slayings.

The grand jury indicted Jason Paul Laday in connection with the February 2023 shooting that happened at a health club in Opelousas. He's now charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He's accused of the slaying of Harrison Bordenave; a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre states that wasn't supposed to be at the health club when Bordenave was there, but he went anyway, took a gun, and shot Bordenave after a verbal exchange.

Also indicted was a 17-year-old who is accused in the April 10 drive-by shooting at a supermarket in Opelousas that left a man dead. Roderick Aaron Jr. died in the shooting. The teen is now charged with first-degree murder in the slaying.

Pitre said his office is trying to reduce violence in the parish by "swiftly bringing these matters to justice."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.