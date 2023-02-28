Opelousas Police investigating early morning homicide; suspect in custody

Chief Graig Leblanc of the Opelousas Police Department confirmed with KATC they are investigating an early morning homicide. The homicide took place in the 1500 block of South Union Street.

Police said the shooting occurred around 8:00 a.m. after two gym members were engaged in a disturbance. One adult male victim received a single fatal gunshot injury. Other gym members and first responders attempted to perform life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

It is unclear what lead to the disturbance at this time, but police indicated a previous disturbance occurred between the two members.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by investigators. The investigation is active and more details will be released as they become available.

