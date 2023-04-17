Arrest made in last months fatal Opelousas shooting

Opelousas Police have made an arrest in the March 27, 2023 homicide of 23-year-old Roderick Aaron Jr., who was fatally shot near the intersection of Union & Franklin St.

Police said a 17-year-old male juvenile was identified as a suspect in the shooting ,was taken into custody on April 1, 2023, and has been in police custody since his arrest in Lafayette Parish on that date for unrelated charges.

The 17-year-old was transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was booked on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Assault By Drive-By Shooting

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will not be released so as not to compromise the continuing investigation.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.