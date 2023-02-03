Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

St. Landry Superintendent leaving in June

Patrick Jenkins not seeking contract extension
thumbnail_attachment-St.-Landry-Parish-School-Board-Patrick-Jenkins.jpg
SLPSB
SLPSB Superintendent Patrick Jenkins
thumbnail_attachment-St.-Landry-Parish-School-Board-Patrick-Jenkins.jpg
Posted at 7:54 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 20:54:44-05

In Thursday nights meeting, Superintendent Jenkins told board members he is not seeking contract extension. He will remain in as superintendent until June 30, 2023.

Superintendent Jenkins was chosen by the school system board in 2016 and has received special honors.

Most recently being awarded Louisiana Superintendent of the Year in December 2022 and leading St. Landry Parishes Grand Prairie Elementary School to being named as a National Blue Ribbon School.

We covered those congratulatory events in the headlines below:

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins awarded Superintendent of the Year

Two schools in Acadiana honored in Washington, D.C. as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

In his time as Superintendent, Jenkins' redistricting and tax propositions garnered controversy.

We covered the provisions in depth in the headline below:

St. Landry Parish multimillion dollar education plan under debate

Superintendent Jenkins released a letter to board members at tonight's meeting. The letter is imbedded below:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.