St. Landry Superintendent leaving in June

In Thursday nights meeting, Superintendent Jenkins told board members he is not seeking contract extension. He will remain in as superintendent until June 30, 2023.

Superintendent Jenkins was chosen by the school system board in 2016 and has received special honors.

Most recently being awarded Louisiana Superintendent of the Year in December 2022 and leading St. Landry Parishes Grand Prairie Elementary School to being named as a National Blue Ribbon School.

In his time as Superintendent, Jenkins' redistricting and tax propositions garnered controversy.

Superintendent Jenkins released a letter to board members at tonight's meeting. The letter is imbedded below: