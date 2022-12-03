Superintendent Patrick Jenkins awarded Superintendent of the Year

The Louisiana Superintendent of the Year is from right here in Acadiana. St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins was awarded the special honor on December 1, 2022.

Jenkins, native of St. Landry Parish, was elected by a panel based on the significant improvements made in the school system of about 13,000 students.

Jenkins was hired in 2016, and at the time the rural district was in a financial crisis, had extremely limited technology and a very limited list of opportunities for students.

Jenkins contributes the success to the creation of more educational opportunities and program. As well as the development of a strategic plan to ensure growth within the system.