Two schools in Acadiana named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The U.S. Department of Education announced seven Louisiana schools, two of which are in Acadiana, 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

St. Landry Parishes Grand Prairie Elementary School and Lafayette Parishes Myrtle Place Elementary are being recognized as "Exemplary High Performing."

The award is given based on school performance scores, percentage of growth toward mastery on reading and mathematics, and graduation rates.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is

possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

A two-day awards ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., where Secretary Cardona and other educators will share best practices, and celebrate their prestigious achievements.

