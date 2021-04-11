Search ongoing, prayer vigil set Sunday for missing LSU student from Opelousas

Search efforts are continuing on Sunday for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier of Opelousas.

On Saturday, April 10, LSU released a statement saying that a K9 cadaver dog alerted twice in the same area on the Mississippi River and that mounted patrol would be searching the levee on April 11.

They say that the area is around 85 to 90 feet deep and conditions are currently unsafe to deploy divers.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Police and Baton Rouge Police Departments are continuing boat searches using sonar technology.

Investigators said that, based on evidence collected so far, no criminal activity or foul play is suspected.

"Officials continue to keep in close contact with Kori's parents to keep them updated on any developments. We ask everyone to respect their privacy during this time and to keep them in your thoughts," LSU officials said.

A command center has been set up by LSU PD to take in information on the case. That number is 225-578-0807.

A candlelight prayer vigil is being held on Sunday night for Gauthier.

The vigil will take place in Downtown Baton Rouge at Galvez Plaza near city hall and the River Center Library.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor will be in attendance along with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and LSU President Tom Galligan.

The search for Gauthier began on Friday and resumed Saturday morning in Baton Rouge with volunteers conducting an ATV search of the levee and searching on horseback.

Gauthier has been missing since early Wednesday morning, when her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge after another motorist crashed into it. The LSU freshman was not in her vehicle, but her family says that her wallet and phone were still inside.

Drones and helicopters were also used to survey the river.

