Search efforts resume in Baton Rouge for LSU student

The search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier of Opelousas is continuing Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.

Gauthier has been missing since early Wednesday morning, when her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge after another motorist crashed into it. The LSU freshman was not in her vehicle, but her family says that her wallet and phone were still inside.

LSU released the following statement Saturday morning:

We want to assure the LSU community that the search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier continues in cooperation with law enforcement officials and volunteers throughout the region. LSU Police Department is in contact with Kori’s parents and keeping them updated and informed throughout, including sharing details that, out of respect for the family’s privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigation, are not being shared with the general public. We are aware there are those who want us to address the many rumors and speculation, but our focus is on locating Kori and respecting her parents’ privacy in the process.

Searches began Friday morning in Baton Rouge, where volunteers gathered to assist law enforcement and the United Cajun Navy in the search efforts. Drones and helicopters were used to survey the river, while BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office used boats to survey the Mississippi from below.

The search is continuing Saturday morning with volunteers conducting an ATV search of the levee.

Kori's uncle, Spencer Gauthier, shared a Facebook post on Thursday asking for volunteers to help in the search for his niece.

"The car, the phone, the wallet, everything has been found," he said. "I just haven't found my niece physically. I'm not giving up on her. She's coming home."

LSU released a statement regarding Gauthier's disappearance Thursday evening:

RELATED STORIES: More details emerge on Opelousas woman missing after crash in Baton Rouge

Searches will continue for Opelousas woman missing after crash in Baton Rouge

Family, friends, and strangers spearhead search for missing LSU student

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel