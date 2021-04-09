Searches begin for Opelousas woman missing after crash in Baton Rouge

On Friday, volunteers gathered in Baton Rouge to aid in the search for a missing Opelousas woman.

Helicopter and ATV searches for 19-year-old Kori Guathier will take place April 9 and 10 along the Mississippi River and levee.

Drones are being used on Friday to survey the river. The United Cajun Navy, who is conducting the search with local law enforcement, says the river levels are too high for boating.

Volunteers were asked to meet at 8:00 am at the flag pole in front of the LSU Veterinary School to help search on foot and pass out flyers.

Gauthier was reported missing on Wednesday. Her vehicle was found abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge after another motorist crashed into it.

While Gauthier was not in the vehicle, family says that her wallet and phone were still inside.

Family of Kori Gauthier / Facebook

Read more on the investigation: More details emerge on Opelousas woman missing after crash in Baton Rouge

Kori's uncle Spencer Gauthier shared a Facebook post on Thursday asking volunteers to help in the search for his niece.

In his short video he says that getting volunteers on the ground is crucial to bringing Kori home.

Despite some rumors on social media, Gauthier says Kori has still not been found.

"The car, the phone, the wallet, everything has been found. I just haven't found my niece physically. I'm not giving up on her. She's coming home." he said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel