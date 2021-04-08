Opelousas woman missing after crash in Baton Rouge

An Opelousas family is searching for their daughter, who is missing since a car crash early Wednesday.

Kori Gauthier's car was found near an exit off Interstate 10 near the bridge in Baton Rouge at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Her family says she's an LSU student who lives on-campus.

We've reached out to Baton Rouge Police for information about the incident and the investigation.

Gauthier's uncle has posted on Facebook, asking for help in locating her.

"Everyone I need your help! Please share this picture of my niece Kori Gauthier," Spencer Gauthier's post states. "She has not been seen since April 6th. She is a Freshman at LSU. Her vehicle was involved in an accident(currently in a junk yard) on the Mississippi River bridge at or around 1am on April 7th. I’ve checked every hospital, jail, coroners office you name it. No sign of her. I’ll personally pay $10K to anyone that leads her home. I need my niece!!!!"

