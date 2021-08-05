Opelousas police seeking identities of suspects in an attempted ATM burglary

Another bank in Acadiana was the target of an attempted ATM burglary, this time in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in the attempted burglary of an ATM located at Hancock Bank.

Police say that at around 3:00 am on August 4, 2021, suspects attempted to force open a drive-up ATM machine located on the Hancock Bank property in the 5600 block of the I-49 N. Service Road.

Officers responded and spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the scene but the vehicle was able to get away by driving without lights on into a nearby wooded area. The vehicle, they say, was then abandoned.

Opelousas Police Dept.

At least three suspects are believed to be involved in the crime including the driver and two others who attempted to force open the ATM with crowbars. Police say they also attempted to pry it open using a chain that was attached to the vehicle.

That vehicle used by the suspects, was reported stolen from a residence in the Opelousas area.

Opelousas Police Dept.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Opelousas Police Dept.

Two other ATM burglaries have been attempted in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette and Youngsville Police have been investigating very similar ATM robberies last month.

Youngsville Police began investigating a robbery of an ATM on July 24 at the Farmers State Bank and Trust on Hwy 92. Read more here

In Lafayette, police say an ATM maintenance worker was servicing an ATM at a bank in the 1200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road on July 26 when he was approached by three armed suspects. Read more on that incident here.

Police could not say if the two incidents in Lafayette Parish were connected.

