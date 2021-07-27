Youngsville PD investigating weekend robbery of ATM at local bank

Youngsville Police are investigating a Saturday night robbery of an ATM at a local bank.

An investigation is ongoing after reports of the robbery on July 24 at the Farmers State Bank and Trust on Hwy 92.

Police did not provide details of the investigation, but residents say the suspect(s) reportedly used a stolen truck and fled in a getaway car in the direction of Sugar Mill Pond.

A description of the vehicle and the suspect(s) involved were not released.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says that the investigation remains open.

On Monday, an ATM located at the Chase Bank on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette was robbed by three suspects while a maintenance worker was servicing the machine.

Lafayette Police are still looking for those three suspects.

There is no indication, yet, that the two incidents are connected.

