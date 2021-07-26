Lafayette Police investigating armed robbery at bank on Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank on Kaliste Saloom Road on Monday.

Police say an ATM maintenance worker was servicing an ATM at a bank in the 1200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road on July 26 when he was approached by three armed suspects.

The suspects were able to remove an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM and fled the scene.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the area in a red SUV.

Those suspects have not been located or identified.

An investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

The police department says that no one was injured during the incident.

