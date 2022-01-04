Eunice City Court and Marshal's Office to close Wednesday for clerk funeral services

The Eunice City Court and City Marshal's Office will be closed on Wednesday January 5, 2022 in memory of Eunice City Court Clerk Katina Babineaux Ardoin.

The Eunice City Marshal's Office announced Tuesday that the offices will be closed January 5th and will reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022. This closure will coincide with Ardoin's funeral arrangements on Wednesday.

Katina Dawn Babineaux Ardoin, 50 was killed in a New Year's Eve crash on Morning Glory Road in the Basile area.

Police say they found two vehicles north of the tracks.

Ardoin was driving a four-door sedan and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was driving an SUV and was not injured.

A passenger in Ardoin's vehicle sustained minor injuries, deputies say.

Chapman was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Read more on Ardoin's funeral arrangements here

