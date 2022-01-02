Eunice City loses clerk, hit by drunk driver

Eunice City Marshal's Office announced the sudden death of a Eunice City civil clerk that happened on New Year's Eve.

By one Facebook follower, the victim was identified as Katina Babineaux -Ardoin of Eunice.

In a Facebook post the marshal's office announced on New Years:

"Please keep our City Court and Marshal's Office in your prayers. We lost our civil clerk in an accident last night. She was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Her son is one of my deputies. We are going through a difficult time right now."

