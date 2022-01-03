One person arrested in crash that killed Eunice city clerk

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have arrested one person in connection with the New Year's Eve crash that left a Eunice city clerk dead.

Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.

Funeral services are set for this week for the victim, Eunice City Clerk Katina Dawn Babineaux Ardoin, 50. To read her obituary, click here.

The crash happened Friday, at about 11:30 p.m., deputies say. They were called to Morning Glory Road in the Basile area, and found two vehicles north of the tracks.

Ardoin was driving a four-door sedan and was pronounced dead on the scene. Chapman was driving an SUV and sustained only minor injuries, deputies say.

Louisiana State Troopers assisted deputies in the investigation, and allege that Chapman caused the crash.