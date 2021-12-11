Missing teen was the unidentified pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The unidentified pedestrian that was killed in a crash in St. Landry Parish on Hwy 71 on Monday has been identified as the missing teenager, Cheyenne Thomas.

The family of the 15-year-old and Ville Platte Police confirmed Saturday that Thomas was the pedestrian killed by an F-250 on Monday, Dec. 6.

Thomas' family say that the child was driven to and dropped off between the areas of Plaisance and Alexandria on Monday, they learned from the child's family member and alleged abductor.

They say she had no phone, no money and did not know the area, and she was last seen that evening.

Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department spoke with the juvenile after 5 P.M. for a wellness check.

After officers left, the family say that the teen then went missing with the alleged abductor and family member when they allegedly physically removed her from a house and then a vehicle.

That night, Thomas was reported as missing person and on the morning of December 7.

On Thursday, police said they were still searching for Thomas.

Someone then identified Thomas on a flyer that the family shared on social media as the pedestrian that was killed in St. Landry Parish crash, they say.

According to State Police's press release, shortly before 7:30 P.M. on Monday, Dec. 6, Troop I was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish.

They say the crash claimed the life of an unidentified black woman.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed the pedestrian was walking north in the center of the northbound lane of US 71 when she was struck by a northbound 2000 Ford F250 pickup.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the F250 submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol was present. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ville Platte Police Department has not responded if there are any persons of interest in the abduction of Cheyenne Thomas.

