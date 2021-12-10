Ville Platte Police continue search for missing 15-year-old

Ville Platte Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Chief Neal Lartigue says 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas was last seen Monday evening. Officers spoke with the juvenile after 5 p.m. on December 6 and she was reported missing on the morning of December 7. As of Thursday, December 9, police say they are still searching for Cheyenne.

Police say a clothing description is uncertain at this time.

A family member tells KATC that Thomas was driven to and dropped off between the areas of Plaisance and Alexandria. They say she has no phone, no money and does not know the area.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Ville Platte Police at 337-363-1313 or call 911.

