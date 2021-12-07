Pedestrian dies after being stuck by vehicle in St. Landry Parish

State Police say an unidentified pedestrian was killed in a crash in St. Landry Parish on Monday night.

Troopers say that shortly before 7:30 P.M., on December 6, 2021, Troop I was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish.

The crash, they say, claimed the life of an unidentified woman.

An investigation by State Police revealed the woman was walking north in the center of the northbound lane of US 71 when she was struck by a northbound pickup. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

Sate Police say the driver of the pickup submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

