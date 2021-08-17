LSU’s Max Johnson isn’t ‘wide-eyed’ by being QB1

LSU landed at No. 16 in the AP Top 25. This is the Tigers' 21st consecutive season of being ranked in this poll.

As LSU continues fall camp, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson is not being rattled by the limelight.

Heading into year two, he still doesn't feel any pressure.

“I definitely feel more mature than I did last year, but there's really never been any wide-eyed part of me,” Johnson said. “I just feel like I focus more. I've honed in more on the details of what needs to go on and how we need to be a better football team.”

