In Your Parish Headlines: May 7, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

JEFFERSON PARISH

The Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial has postponed its 23rd annual Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for today, the event will now take place on Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the Metairie Cemetery.

Among the officers to be honored is Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette of the Lafayette Police Department. Jolivette was fatally shot during a SWAT operation in Jeanerette in July 2024.

During the ceremony, surviving family members of fallen officers will be recognized and presented with a token of remembrance in honor of their loved ones.

The public is invited to attend and show support for the families and communities impacted by these losses.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Community members are invited to participate in a special Serve Day at Lafayette High School as students and staff prepare to transition into a new facility.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, from 7 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help pack and move school materials, and those with hand trucks or moving dollies are encouraged to bring them to assist with moving boxes.

Love Our Schools, the organization coordinating the event, is seeking 300 volunteers to ensure a smooth and efficient move.

Click here for the link to register.


