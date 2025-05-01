Volunteers needed for Lafayette High School's historic Serve Day in May

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — With boxes ready and anticipation building, Lafayette High School is calling on the community to step up for Serve Day on May 17 from 7 a.m. to noon, helping teachers pack up classrooms ahead of a long-awaited move to a brand-new campus.

The event, organized by the nonprofit Love Our Schools, invites individuals, families, businesses, and civic groups to join forces across six buildings on campus. Volunteers won’t be lifting heavy furniture or transporting materials that day, just offering their time and hands to pack up school supplies, classroom decorations, and instructional materials so teachers can focus on ending the year strong.

Love Our Schools

"We want to make sure that we are adding sparkle and opportunity to our students and our teachers through these projects," said Millicent Nugent, executive director of Love Our Schools. "This is going to make a huge impact and will take a lot of stress off teachers at the end of the school year."

The move to a new Lafayette High School facility follows years of planning and investment by the Lafayette Parish School System. The state-of-the-art building is designed to enhance learning, safety, and efficiency for students and staff. Serve Day gives the broader community a hands-on way to be part of this historic transition.

Jobie Lagrange

Nugent emphasized that no special experience or preparation is needed. “Come as you are,” she said. “Just be ready to put in a little bit of work and help our teachers in their classrooms.”

Love Our Schools

Volunteers can register in advance at loveourschoolsfoundation.org under the Serve tab, but walk-ups are also welcome on the day of the event. High school students can earn community service hours, and local businesses or alumni groups are encouraged to participate.

For more information, visit the website or contact the Lafayette High event coordination office at 337-375-0809.

You can find the event website here.

