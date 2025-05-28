In Your Parish Headlines: May 28, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Tonight, local law enforcement will trade their uniforms for aprons in support of a good cause. Lafayette Police Department's annual "Tip A Cop" fundraising event officially kicks off from 5 to 9 p.m. at Deano’s Pizza locations on Bertrand Drive and Kaliste Saloom Road.

Officers will serve as guest waitstaff, raising money for Faith House — a nonprofit that provides critical support services for victims of domestic violence in the community. Residents are encouraged to stop by, enjoy a meal, and show their support by tipping officers generously, with all proceeds benefiting the organization.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, bad weather is putting a damper on summer fun — at least for now. Lafayette Consolidated Government's Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department has postponed the opening of the swimming pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

Originally scheduled to open Tuesday, May 27, the pool will now open Monday, June 2, weather permitting. Officials say the delay is necessary to ensure safe conditions for all.

For updated pool hours, rules, and more information, click here.

SPORTSMAN'S PARADISE

Some good news for outdoor enthusiasts across Acadiana: No fishing license will be required during Louisiana’s annual Free Fishing Weekend, set for Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the promotion to encourage residents to enjoy the state’s abundant natural resources. While licenses won’t be needed, all other fishing regulations — including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions — will remain in effect.

Whether you're a seasoned angler or a first-time fisher, it's a great opportunity to cast a line and enjoy Louisiana’s waterways.