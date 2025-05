Lafayette, LA – Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Lafayette PARC Department has postponed the opening of the Martin Luther King Recreation Center Pool.

Originally scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 27, the pool will now open on Monday, June 2, 2025.

"We appreciate the community’s understanding and look forward to welcoming swimmers for a safe and enjoyable summer season," a release states.

For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/swim or contact PARC at (337) 291-8370.