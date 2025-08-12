In Your Parish Headlines: August 12, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) are teaming up to connect job seekers with career opportunities through an Industrial Trades Job Fair.

The event, taking place today, will feature more than 50 employers actively hiring in industries such as construction, manufacturing, transportation, and more.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring multiple copies of their résumés, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. The job fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football is keeping the excitement going this month with its “August Takeover” tour.

Fans will have the chance to meet team members during a stop at Super 1 Foods at 3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. today from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The initiative features special ticket deals and themed promotions at local businesses, all leading up to the season opener against Rice on August 30.

ACADIA PARISH

With high school football season in full swing and temperatures climbing, Rayne High School’s football program is asking the community for help keeping players hydrated.

Coaches are accepting donations of bottled water and sports drinks to support athletes during August practices. Head Coach Kaine Guidry emphasized that heat safety remains a top priority and said the community has always responded generously to the team’s needs.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rayne High School stadium.