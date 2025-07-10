SoLAcc and LEDA to host Industrial Trades Job Fair on August 12 

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) and Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) are hosting the Industrial Trades Job Fair on Tuesday, August 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Campus’ Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt Street).

More than 30 employers will be on-site and actively hiring for high-demand positions across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and the marine and offshore sectors. Available roles include welders, electricians, diesel technicians, pipefitters, deckhands, production line workers, and more.

“This job fair is an incredible opportunity for skilled tradespeople to connect directly with employers looking to hire immediately,” said Nancy Roy, Interim Executive Director of Workforce Student Services & Operations for SoLAcc. “We’re seeing strong demand in industrial sectors across the region, and this event helps bridge the gap between job seekers and workforce needs.” Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

"The Industrial Trades Job Fair represents the strong partnership between education and economic development that's driving growth in our region," said Mandi D. Mitchell, president at CEO at LEDA. "With 30 participating employers, this event showcases the robust demand for skilled trades workers that's fueling Lafayette and Acadiana’s industrial expansion. These skilled jobs are career pathways that support families and strengthen our local economy."