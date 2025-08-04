Ragin Cajuns plan "takeovers" at local businesses

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football is headed to local businesses with its new “August Takeover” initiative, bringing fans closer to the action and building excitement ahead of the 2025 season.

The Takeover begins on Thursday (August 7) with a visit to First Horizon Bank (2602 Johnston Street) from 9-10 a.m. The tour will also include stops at Super 1 Foods on Ambassador Caffery (August 12), Shane’s Quesadilla Burgers on West Congress (August 20) and Jet Coffee on Johnston Street (August 25).

Throughout the month leading up to Louisiana’s opener against Rice on August 30, select local businesses will feature exclusive ticket offers, including a 2-for-$50 deal on lower-level sideline seats. Many of these businesses will also run Ragin’ Cajuns-themed specials to help fans show their spirit.

Each week will include a special Meet-and-Greet event featuring head coach Michael Desormeaux, members of the Louisiana football team, and representatives from the Ragin’ Cajuns Spirit Squads. Fans will have the opportunity to interact, take photos, and get autographs.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

“AUGUST TAKEOVER” SCHEDULE

Week 1

Thursday, August 7 – 9-10 a.m.

First Horizon Bank (2602 Johnston Street)

Week 2

Tuesday, August 12 – 9-10 a.m.

Super 1 Foods (3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.)

Saturday, August 16, 12-2 p.m.

Blackham Coliseum

Week 3

Wednesday, August 20, 1-2 p.m.

Shane’s Quesadilla Burgers (3822 W. Congress Street)

Week 4

Monday, August 25, 8-9 a.m.

Jet Coffee (3123 Johnston Street)