Youngsville Council member says she's going to resign

Youngsville Council Member Kayla Menard Reaux has announced that she will resign from her position.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served as your elected official and to have contributed to our community," Reaux said in a statement. "However, I must acknowledge that I have fallen short of the high standards I set for myself as a community leader."

The announcement was released Thursday morning, on the heels of an investigative article posted by The Advocate this past weekend. The story was about an incident that happened last fall, when Reaux crashed into a parked vehicle around midnight, after leaving Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux's house.

KATC heard rumors of an impending resignation on Wednesday, and we reached out to the Secretary of State. Public officials in Louisiana must submit their resignation to that office. A spokesman said they had not received anything from Reaux.

The Advocate obtained body cams from the Youngsville officers who worked the crash, and it showed Reaux refusing to cooperate until the chief arrived - after she called him. Although she gave the officers contradictory answers as to whether she was driving under the influence, she was never given a citation or a field sobriety test of any sort; the chief sent her on her way.

After the story was posted, Reaux said on her Facebook page that she was distracted, tired after a long drive from another state that day, and also had a head injury from the crash. To read The Advocate's original story, click here.

