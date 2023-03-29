Advocate: Special meeting called to discuss council member, chief actions in crash

The Youngsville City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the actions of Councilmember Kayla Menard Reaux and Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux following a Nov. 12 crash in Sugar Mill Pond, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The newspaper is reporting that a special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 201 Iberia St. in Youngsville, according to City Attorney Wade Trahan. The meeting announcement comes days after The Acadiana Advocate's Sunday story that detailed how an elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck.

The Advocate reported that Reaux crashed into a parked vehicle on Palfrey Parkway in Sugar Mill Pond a few minutes before midnight one November night with enough force that neither vehicle was drivable. She called Boudreaux, who quickly arrived at the scene of the crash, where his officers were trying to get information from the councilwoman.

To see The Advocate's full story about the special meeting, click here.

To see our story about yesterday's developments in the case, click here and here.

