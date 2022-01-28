Wayne Griffin to appeal his termination

Wayne Griffin, a former Lafayette Police interim chief who was terminated, is appealing that action, his attorney says.

Here's the statement from Allyson Melancon, Griffin's attorney:

On Friday, January 21, 2022, I received, via hand delivery, correspondence from Michael Corry, Asst. City Attorney. Enclosed was a letter addressed to Sgt. Wayne Griffin dated January 20, 2022 and signed by Interim Chief of Police Monte Potier notifying him that he was being terminated. On that same date, I provided the letter to Sgt. Griffin.

Sgt. Griffin will be filing an appeal to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board as the discipline rendered is without just cause and in bad faith. Additionally, certain actions undertaken during the investigation and subsequent discipline violated LSA-R.S. 40:2531 (Rights of Law Enforcement Officers While Under Investigation).

Sgt. Griffin will demand a hearing and investigation by the Board in accordance with the relevant statutory scheme. At the conclusion thereof, he will request immediate reinstatement and reemployment in the office, place, and position from which he was removed and discharged, retroactive and with his regular pay from the time of said removal and discharge, as well as attorney’s fees.

I have and will continue to represent Sgt. Griffin in this matter.

Griffin, who was named interim police chief and then placed on administrative leave following sexual harassment allegations, was fired last week, as first reported by The Current.

Griffin was named Interim Chief of the Lafayette Police Department on October 7, 2021, by Mayor-President Josh Guillory following the firing of Chief Thomas Glover.

Two weeks later, on October 21, Griffin was placed on administrative leave after LCG launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the department.

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegations, Griffin was returned to the rank of Sergeant but remained on administrative leave.

