National search underway for Lafayette Police Chief

LCG says that a national search is underway to fill the chief of police position.

Officials say that Major Monte Potier will remain in command of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed.

LCG says Former LPD Police Chief, Wayne Griffin, will return to the rank of Sergeant following the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct. Griffin remains on administrative leave at this time, they say.

LCG says that "out of respect for the on-going process related to the investigation and personnel involved, there will be no further comment on the investigation."

A national search will begin immediately to fill the Police Chief position, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel