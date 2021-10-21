Interim LPD Chief on administrative leave amid investigation into sexual harassment allegations

Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin has been placed on administrative leave after LCG launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the department.

According to a release from LCG, a statement of alleged sexual harassment involving Griffin was delivered Thursday afternoon to LCG's Human Resources Manager.

LCG's Human Resources Department, in coordination with the LPD's Internal Affairs, is immediately launching an investigation into the alleged matter, LCG says. Griffin is being placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Major Monte Potier is taking command of the department until further notice. Potier will be the fifth police chief to serve during Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administration.

“This Administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The Administration also respects Due Process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our Human Resources Manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation," Guillory said.

Griffin was named interim chief after Guillory fired former chief Thomas Glover on October 7. Guillory said earlier today on KPEL's Lafayette Live that there was no search scheduled for a permanent chief.

Read KATC's previous stories below:

LPD Chief Thomas Glover fired 10 months after being appointed

Former LPD Chief Glover speaks one-on-one day after he was fired

LISTEN: Former LPD Chief calls into Mayor-President Guillory's radio show

Council members, community express frustration and new concerns about interim leadership at LPD

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel