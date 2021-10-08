Former LPD Chief Glover speaks one-on-one day after he was fired

Tonight KATC is talking one-on-one with former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover, who was fired Thursday after just 10 months on the job.

The Guillory administration won't say why Glover was fired, calling it a "personnel matter." KATC spoke with Glover, who says he wants to know why he was fired and as far as he knows, he was not under any investigation.

Glover tells us he was terminated by Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter and did not speak to Mayor-President Josh Guillory. He also explained he thinks politics are involved in his firing.

One example he gave us is that he felt people who were nice to him were targeted by higher-ups. He believes that's a reason a past police union president was voted out of office last May.

Glover says he should still be on the job.

"I wasn't given a reason for my termination. I will be getting legal advice on what went down. There's nothing to investigate misconduct on my behalf, no poor performance," said Glover. "In fact, at my age I have more energy than half the people my age and I can attest that the people inside the headquarters will tell you. I've been like that all my life so there was nothing there."

Tonight at 6, we'll hear more from the former chief about his next move. Our coverage continues with KATC's Eman Boyd, who will show us a protest that was held outside of LCG Friday. She's also working to get more reaction from the community about Chief Glover's firing.

