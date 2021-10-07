LPD Chief Thomas Glover "relieved of duties," interim chief appointed

Earlier today, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory relieved Police Chief Thomas Glover of his duties, an LCG spokesperson confirms.

Guillory has named Lafayette Police Department Sergeant Wayne Griffin as Interim Police Chief.

Griffin was a finalist selected by the Police Chief Search Committee, which found him highly qualified for the position, they say.

Griffin, a 19-year veteran of LPD, has served as SWAT commander and previously had assignments in the training, recruiting, narcotics, patrol, and SRO sections of the department.

Prior to becoming an officer, Chief Griffin served a four-year term in the United States Marine Corps.

