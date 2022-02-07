Wayne Griffin files appeal of firing

Wayne Griffin, a long-time Lafayette Police officer who served as interim chief, has formally appealed his termination.

As we reported Friday, Griffin filed his form appeal with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board that day. In a letter written by his attorney to the board, Griffin alleges that his termination was without just cause and in bad faith, and that the investigation violated his rights under state law.

Griffin had been placed on administrative leave following sexual harassment allegations but was fired last month, an LCG spokesman confirmed to KATC.

Griffin was named Interim Chief of the Lafayette Police Department on October 7, 2021, by Mayor-President Josh Guillory following the firing of Chief Thomas Glover. Two weeks later, on October 21, Griffin was placed on administrative leave after LCG launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the department.

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegations, Griffin was returned to the rank of Sergeant but remained on administrative leave. Major Monte Potier was made interim chief of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed.

A national search is underway to fill the position.

