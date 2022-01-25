UPDATE: Attorney confirms former LPD interim chief Wayne Griffin fired

UPDATE: We've confirmed that former Lafayette Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Griffin has been terminated.

Griffin's attorney, Allyson Melancon did not make any comment, but confirmed that Griffin had been terminated.

Griffin was a sergeant who had been named interim police chief and then placed on administrative leave following sexual harassment allegations.

This past weekend, The Current reported that he had been fired.

Griffin declined to discuss the details of his termination with The Current and said he would meet with his attorney, Allyson Prejean, to release a statement by Tuesday.

Griffin was named Interim Chief of the Lafayette Police Department on October 7, 2021, by Mayor-President Josh Guillory following the firing of Chief Thomas Glover.

Two weeks later, on October 21, Griffin was placed on administrative leave after LCG launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the department.

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegations, Griffin was returned to the rank of Sergeant but remained on administrative leave.

Major Monte Potier was made interim chief of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed.

A national search is underway to fill the position.

