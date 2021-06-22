Jury selection begins for brothers accused in slain boxer's death

The jury selection process began Monday in the trial for two brothers accused of murdering Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby were indicted in 2018, accused of second-degree murder in Broussard's shooting death. A conviction on that charge carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The Advocate reports that a pool of 21 potential jurors were questioned Monday afternoon by state prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux and the criminal defense attorney for each of the accused brothers. The 12 jurors who will hear the case were not selected by 5 p.m. Monday, when 15th Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert dismissed court for the day. Jury selection will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The newspaper reports that the start of the murder trial is a significant moment for Broussard's family, friends and local boxing community. Many have shown up for each pretrial hearing in search of justice for Broussard, who was shot to death in front of his child in October 2018.

"I feel relief," the boxer's mother, Barbara Broussard, told The Advocate during a break Monday afternoon.

