Staying safe while helping others

With an increased interest in citizen-run predator sting groups, Lafayette police are speaking out about the dangers of taking the law into your own hands.

"It's nice that people want to help, but I would not recommend that these individuals go in and try to meet these pedophiles or perpetrators alone," says Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer for Lafayette Police Department. "Always contact law enforcement because you never know who you're dealing with, and this could be potentially dangerous for that person."

But for people like Joseph Black, founder of Louisiana Dads Against Predators or L.A.D.A.P., while he says he makes sure to get local authorities involved in his sting operations, overall it's a risk he's willing to take.

"They reach out to me first, that's big for me, I'm not here to, I don't want to say 'entrap', I'm not law enforcement, I am their prey," Black, who typically poses as a decoy child or teen to attract alleged predators, tells KATC. "I am their prey, I want them to catch me and then the ball starts rolling."

Black started the L.A.D.A.P. group in early September with the goal of, as he puts it, "getting the bad guys" off the streets. It's something he claims to have already done while working with Lafayette officers — something he says he won't stop doing any time soon. As for his reasoning, he tells KATC he does it with the safety of his own kids and others like them in mind, but for him, his "why" even goes beyond that.

"At the age of six, I'd been beaten and raped and I don't want that for any child or any person really," Black says. "But I know that for the suspect I caught, there won't be any other victims and that's a win for me."

If you are interested in helping with cases like these, officers say it's best to leave it to the professionals. However, if you happen to stumble across someone who may appear to be doing something illegal or attempting to harm or solicit anyone, especially a minor, you should report it to authorities immediately and share any documentation you may have because while officers appreciate the willingness to help, your safety is a concern too.

