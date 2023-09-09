Police arrest Kaplan man trying to solicit a 14-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after being caught trying to solicit a minor for sex.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department identified that man as Deshawn Collins of Kaplan, who was arrested Friday in Lafayette's Girard Park.

This follows a sting operation by an organization called "Louisiana Dads Against Predators" or L.D.A.P. Investigators told KATC the group posed as a 14-year-old boy and during conversations involving both L.D.A.P. and Collins, evidence shows Collins made plans to meet with the 14-year-old in the park.

Collins has since been detained and questioned by Youth Services Detectives. Afterward, police say he was arrested for one count of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of felony computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He now sits in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

