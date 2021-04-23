State Police complete investigation of Trayford Pellerin shooting, deliver to District Attorney

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana State Police tell KATC that they have completed their investigation into the fatal, officer-involved shooting Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police Department on Aug. 21, 2020.

LSP say that they have handed over their findings to the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office in December to await a hearing before a Grand Jury.

KATC has reached out to the DA's Office to find out when a hearing would be set, but are awaiting a response.

Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette Police officers on Aug. 21, 2020 after he allegedly attempted to enter an occupied convenience store along the NW Evangeline Thruway while armed with a knife.

A cellphone video taken of Pellerin as he was walking up to the convenience store went viral and led to mass protests across Lafayette.

The parents of Trayford Pellerin filed a civil lawsuit in Federal Court against Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department in October 2020. A hearing for that case is still pending.

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more on the status of the case tonight at 10 p.m.

