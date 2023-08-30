Police officer injured in Lafayette shooting released from hospital.

A Lafayette Police officer who was shot during an August 5 shooting has been released from the hospital.

Two officers were shot, a child, One-year-old Kaci Cyprain, died and another child, who is four years old, and a civilian woman were listed in critical condition after the shooting, which happened on S. General Marshall Street.

One officer was released soon after, but the other officer has been in the hospital since the shooting but was released to continue recovery at home on Wednesday, August 30.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, that happened after officers responded to a report of a fight.

One person has been booked in connection with the incident.

John Nicholas, 30, of Lafayette, was booked with domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment with a weapon, one count first-degree murder, five counts attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

