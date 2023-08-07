UPDATE: One officer released, another still hospitalized after Saturday shooting

UPDATE: Lafayette City Police gave us an update on the officers wounded in Saturday's shooting.

Both officers shot during the incident on S. General Marshall Street that occurred on August 5, 2023 are continuing to recover. One officer remains hospitalized at this time and the other officer has been released and is recovering at home.

A child died in the shooting, and another child and a woman were in critical condition Saturday after the shooting that also left two Lafayette Police officers injured on S. General Marshall Street.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a release confirming that a child died in the shooting.

Two police officers were wounded; they're in stable condition. Also wounded in the shooting were two children and a woman. One of the children died at the hospital. The other two civilians are in critical condition.

The suspect also was wounded.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, video or information to contact our detectives by calling 337 232-9211. Information will be updated as it becomes available during this active investigation," the release states.

UPDATE: an LPD spokesman says the condition of both officers is now stable. Earlier one was in critical condition.

An LPD spokesman says officers were called to the 100 block of S. General Marshall at about 2:14 a.m. to clear up a fight.

When they got to the house where the call came from, a suspect start shooting at them, striking two police officers. Another responding officer returned fire, and three other people were wounded.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and handling the Officer involved incident. We've reached out to them for more information and we'll update this story as soon as we can.

The suspect was later taken into custody and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

LPD Investigators are on scene and actively working the incident that led up to the Officer involved incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.