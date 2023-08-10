Family Members and Loved Ones Gather to Honor 19-Month-Old, Kaci Giselle Cyprian

Hundreds of grieving family members, friends and Lafayette residents gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to honor the life and legacy of 19-month-old Kaci Giselle Cyprian.

While the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is still investigating who shot and killed Kaci, another woman, Kaci's brother and two police officers were also shot early Saturday morning, in the 100 Block of S. Gen. Marshal Street.

Prophetess Contessa Julien offered comforting words to the parents and loved ones of Kaci at the Pa Davis Park on Wednesday evening.

"After we go home Lord, we pray that your presence Lord God will remain with this family Lord God," Julien said in a prayer. "For we know not how it feels to lose a child, but God you understand everything...Right now we put our trust and our hope in you Lord, God."

Jeanerette Resident Linton James said he grew up in the home Kaci was shot in and he was devastated when he heard the news.

"130 Rounds? That's over-kill," James said. "That's just a baby, a little baby, an angel that was sleeping in there."

Anyone who may have any information regarding Kaci's death, is encouraged to contact the LPSO.